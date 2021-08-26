Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 63,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.02. 154,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

