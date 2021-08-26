Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 60,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in NIKE by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 42,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.00. 333,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $264.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

