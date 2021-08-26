Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.68. 1,048,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

