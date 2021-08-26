Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $935.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,166. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $945.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $887.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

