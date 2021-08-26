Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $113,864.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,817.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.66 or 0.00987798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00758885 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

