BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ZAG opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.86.

