Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

BBD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.68. 3,676,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

