Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,467.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,263.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,189.01. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

