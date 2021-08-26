Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,263.79 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

