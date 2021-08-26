Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 308.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Boston Omaha worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $991.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

