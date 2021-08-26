Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,693. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

