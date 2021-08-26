BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

BOX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

