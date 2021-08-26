BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $218-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

