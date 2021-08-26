Brian Arthur Phillips Buys 1,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,560.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

