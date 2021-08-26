Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 48,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $884,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,798. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,289,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

