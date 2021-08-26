Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS BCAUY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 668,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

