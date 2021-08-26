Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

HXL stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

