Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $387,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

