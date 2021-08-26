Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XTN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

XTN stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16.

