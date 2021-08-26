British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.