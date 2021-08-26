British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

