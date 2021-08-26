Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.94. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

