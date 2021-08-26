Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $27.33 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

