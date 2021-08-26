Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,827. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dover by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Dover by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Dover by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

