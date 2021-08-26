Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.32. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

