Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $275.46. 57,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.