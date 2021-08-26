Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AXGN opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

