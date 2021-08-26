Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $1.68. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 403.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after buying an additional 280,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 21,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

