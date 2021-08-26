Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.92. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 702.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 143,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.