Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.84 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,355,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 256.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.