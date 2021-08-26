Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 31.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $158.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

