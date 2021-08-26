Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $6.81 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

