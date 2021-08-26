Brokerages Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT at €43.40

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.40 ($51.06).

DUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of DUE stock traded down €1.28 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €41.04 ($48.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.55.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

