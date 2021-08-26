Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $402.92

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.92.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th.

FB stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.38. 7,864,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

