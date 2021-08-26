Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $27.13

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 16,864,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

