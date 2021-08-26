Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) PT at CHF 439.06

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 442.06.

Several research firms recently commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.