Brokers Offer Predictions for Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($3.58) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

