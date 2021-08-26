Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

