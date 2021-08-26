Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down to $350.15

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $350.15, but opened at $329.00. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $314.55, with a volume of 16,520 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.95.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.