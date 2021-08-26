Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri Sells 75,705 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Perri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

