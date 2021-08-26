Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.55

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 442885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of -577.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

