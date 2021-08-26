Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.55

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 442885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of -577.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93.
In other news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.