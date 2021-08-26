ByteNext Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $39,856.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00123047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00155298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.52 or 1.00161756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.01028257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.40 or 0.06459054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

