Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

