Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

CAL stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

