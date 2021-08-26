Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 8,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,533,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

