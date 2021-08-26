Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

