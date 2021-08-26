Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$151.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$151.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

