Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

CM stock traded down C$3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$148.19. 1,682,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84. The company has a market cap of C$66.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

