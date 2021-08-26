Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 97,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,836. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

