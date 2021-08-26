Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 504.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

